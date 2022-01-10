Dublin Zoo move flamingos and penguins inside amid bird flu fears

https://www.facebook.com/DublinLiveOnline/Dublin Zoo have moved birds such as flamingos and penguins inside following bird flu fears.

The majority of birds have been moved indoors to protect the animals from the virus on foot of advice from the Department of Agriculture.

“The majority of birds were moved indoors and are off view until further notice,” the Zoo told The Journal.

“The species that cannot be seen by visitors include the Humboldt penguin, ostrich, little egret, peafowl, citron-crested cockatoo, waldrapp ibis, Chilean flamingo and Indian runner duck.”

They also said that the Abyssinian ground hornbill is still in its habitat.

Bird flu is a viral infection that spreads from bird to bird, and can often be fatal.

The virus can be spread by people through contaminated clothing and footwear, as well as a lack of handwashing.

In November, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs warned the public about avian flu.

They said that over 80 cases of bird flu were detected in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Britain.

The department confirmed that six HPAI H5N1 cases were identified in the Republic of Ireland with five cases in Monaghan and one in Cavan, according to AgriLand, with an egg-laying flock in Castleblayney and a turkey flock in Monaghan reporting cases of the virus.

