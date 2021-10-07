Dublin woman walks across Ireland to feed over 1,200 children for a year despite being in ‘agony’

A Dublin woman has walked across Ireland to raise funds to feed over 1,200 children in developing countries for a year despite being “in agony”.

Aoife Martin from Swords raised more than €22,000 on a journey from Dublin’s Spire to Knock Shrine in Mayo.

She completed the 220km walk even though she faced a major setback on her first day, discovering her legs had swelled up, three kilometres outside Maynooth.

Aoife said: “I was in agony at end of the first day and didn’t realise why. We left the Spire at 9am and by 2pm I was already tired and sore.

“I thought I was unfit, I was slow and getting progressively slower but I kept going.

“I was wearing ankle supports for weak ankles and it turned out they were too tight. I saw a doctor and it turned out I’d developed cellulitis in my legs.

“I had to stop and rest for three days and wait for the antibiotics to kick in.”

But Aoife finished her journey reaching Knock Shrine on August 15 and her efforts raised €22,053.18.







She is donating the funds to Mary’s Meals, a charity that aims to keep children in education by providing nutritious meals at school.

A donor can provide school meals for one child for an entire year for just €18.30.

The charity works in 19 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Caribbean.

“The charity donates 93 percent of all funds raised directly to school feeding programmes by keeping their administration costs extremely low,” Aoife explained.

“These kids often skip school to either work or beg so the aim is to lift them out of that cycle by encouraging them to come to school and gain an education.”

Around 180 people took part in the walk from Dublin to Knock completing sections or the full 41 hour journey.

Organised by Fr Eamonn Kelly, next year marks the tenth anniversary of the annual pilgrimage to raise funds for www.marysmeals.ie .

