Dublin weather: Met Eireann weather warning as heavy downpours and gale-force winds to batter the capital

It’s going to be a miserable day as heavy showers and near gale force winds are set to lash Dublin.

There is a Status Yellow weather warning in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo from 1pm until 9pm today.

A Met Eireann forecaster warned: “Very strong southwest winds veering northwest are expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“Winds will be strongest at the coast with some severe gusts at times too, which may make driving conditions difficult.”

Today will be wet and windy with widespread showers merging to longer spells of rain in places.

Westerly winds will turn into near gale-force and gusty but there will be some sunny spells. Temperatures will range from 9 to 11 degrees.

Rain will ease tonight with dry and clearer weather expected. It will be very cold with moderate to fresh westerly winds adding to the wind chill factor with temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a bit of a mixed bag with sunny spells and scattered showers. temperatures will range from 8 to 10 degrees in brisk west to northwest winds, again making for an added wind chill factor.

There is no further forecast for Dublin but here’s the national outlook:

Thursday night

“Cold and clear, apart from some wintry showers along north and west coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with a touch of frost forming in just light northwesterly breezes.

Friday

“A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the chance of some wintry showers, mainly on hills and mountains. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

Friday night

“Largely dry and clear, but cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees. A touch of frost is possible, in a light northwesterly breeze.

Saturday

“Dry and sunny across much of the country with just light variable breezes. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Sunday

“Wet and windy for much of the day with possible localised flooding. Southeasterly winds will be fresh to strong with highs of 12 to 14 degrees.”

