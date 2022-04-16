Dublin weather: Met Eireann warn of heavy showers for Easter before big change

Met Eireann are forecasting heavy showers for the Easter weekend before a massive temperature change.

The rain will clear and make way for some frosty nights with the mercury set to plummet.

Today will be sunny with cloud developing in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Tonight will be mild with lows of 8 to 10 degrees.

Here is the forecast for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow: “A cloudy start with outbreaks of rain developing from the west. The rain will become more widespread by the afternoon before moving away to the east, leaving a few isolated showers behind for the evening. Highs of 12 to 15 degrees with a southerly breeze.

Tomorrow night: “Rain will clear away to the east but will be followed by scattered showers. The showers will clear overnight, with long clear spells developing, especially in the east. A cold night with lows of 1 to 4 degrees in a cool westerly breeze.

Monday: “A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers to begin Monday morning. The showers will be heaviest and most persistent in the northwest with possible hail. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees in breezy westerly winds.

Monday night: “The showers will persist into the evening but will largely become confined to Atlantic coastal counties. Clearer and drier weather will develop in the east of the country and it will be another cold night with lows of 1 to 4 degrees with a westerly breeze.

Tuesday: “A bright and sunny start but showers will develop in the afternoon and persist into the evening. A milder day with highs of 9 to 12 degrees and the winds will generally stay light. Clear skies overnight will allow for overnight lows of 0 to 3 degrees with a touch of frost in places.

Wednesday: “A drier day with some good sunny spells and just a shower or two in the afternoon. Highs again reaching the low teens with 10 to 13 degrees expected with light winds.”

