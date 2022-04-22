Latest newsIreland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecasts sunshine and mild temperatures but big change is on the way

By: Brian Adam

Ireland will enjoy a few more days of sunshine and mild temperatures as Met Eireann has warned of a big change.

The national forecaster said that while this weekend will be mostly dry with sunny spells, temperatures are set to drop mid next week with unsettled conditions to take over.

Today will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells with temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

Dry conditions to continue into the night with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees.

Tomorrow will be dry again with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and the highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

While there is no further forecast for Dublin, here is the national outlook:

Saturday night

“Mostly dry with clear spells and a slight chance of light showers near southern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in moderate northeasterly winds.

Sunday

“Dry with sunny spells in most areas but it will be a little cloudier in the southwest where there will be some patchy light rain and drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, in mostly moderate easterly winds.

Sunday night

“Dry with clear spells and just some patchy light rain or drizzle at times in the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, or locally lower, in moderate easterly winds.

Monday

“Another dry day on Monday, although it will be a cloudier day overall with occasional sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light easterly breezes.

Monday night

“A dry night with long clear spells, getting a little chilly though with lows of 2 to 6 degrees in light easterly winds.

Tuesday

“Sunny spells in the morning but cloud will increase through the middle of the day with a few light showers developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light east to southeast breezes.”

