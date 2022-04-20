Dublin Weather: Met Eireann forecasts sunny spells before a rainy weekend

Sunny spells and scattered showers will prevail before a rainy weekend takes hold.

There will be mist and fog early on Wednesday morning before it clears to make way for sunshine and rare bursts of rain.

Temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees on Wednesday.

Read more: Met Eireann monthly forecast predicts summer to start with a total washout

The Met Eireann forecast reads: “Mist and fog will clear tomorrow morning leaving most areas dry with sunny spells and just a slight chance of a stray shower.

“It will become cloudier in western areas through the day, bringing patchy drizzle to coastal parts. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate south to southeast breeze.”

The forecast for the rest of the week is below:

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A largely dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Cloudiest in the west and southwest where there will be patchy light rain or drizzle near the coast. Lowest air temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light southeasterly breezes, winds fresh near the southwest coast.

THURSDAY

Thursday will bring well scattered showers and good sunny spells. Chance of drizzle in the far southwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with a moderate easterly breeze.

Thursday night will become dry Thursday evening for a mostly clear night. Lowest air temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate easterly winds.

FRIDAY

A breezy day with variable cloud cover and some bright periods. Well scattered showers will feed westwards across the country in moderate to fresh easterly winds. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Showers will become isolated on Friday night with long clear spells developing and lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

SATURDAY

Rather cloudy with a mix of showers and some bright spells. Highs of 13 to 15 degrees. Moderate northeast breezes will be fresh at times.

SUNDAY

Current indications showing that Sunday will have further showers moving in from the Irish Sea, with some sunny spells. There is a chance that longer spells of rain could affect the south or east. Highs of 12 to 15 degrees in mainly light easterly winds.

Read more: When is the May bank holiday for 2022 and how many holidays are left this year?

Read more: Met Eireann forecast heavy hail showers but there’s some good news