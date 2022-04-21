Latest newsIreland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecasts mild sunny days but rain is on the way

By: Brian Adam

Dublin is set to enjoy more mild conditions with lovely sunshine and a great deal of dry weather.

But the weekend will be a mixed bag with showers mostly affecting the south and east of Ireland.

Today will start with any mist clearing to a mostly dry with hazy sunny spells and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees are expected.

Dry and clear conditions to continue into the night with the lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Tomorrow will also be another mostly dry day with hazy sunshine and a slight chance of an isolated shower.

Temperatures will be either 13 or 14 degrees.

While there is no further Dublin forecast, here is the national outlook:

Friday night

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Mostly dry with clear spells developing for a time, but becoming cloudier again later. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in a light to moderate northeasterly wind.

Saturday

“On Saturday morning it will be dry with sunny spells over the northern half of the country but it will be cloudier further south with patches of light rain.

“During the afternoon, sunny spells and scattered showers will develop. The showers will be most frequent in the south and east but by evening most areas will be dry.

“Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a moderate to fresh northeasterly breeze.

Saturday night

“Mostly dry with clear spells and a slight chance of light showers in the east. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in a light to moderate northeasterly wind.

Sunday

“Dry with sunny spells during the morning but well scattered showers will pop up in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, mildest in the southwest, with the light to moderate northeasterly wind continuing.

Sunday night

“Dry with clear spells and just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees with a light to moderate north to northeast wind.

Monday

“A good amount of dry weather again on Monday. The best of the sunny spells are expected in the morning and the evening, with cloudier conditions and scattered showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in a light east to northeast breeze.”

