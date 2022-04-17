Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecast warn of heavy showers for Easter Sunday before big temperature change

Met Eireann are forecasting heavy outbreaks of rain this Easter Sunday for Dublin with a big temperature change on the way next week.

Today will be cloudy with a dry start to the morning but outbreaks of rain will move in from the west towards the afternoon.

The rain will clear eastwards later in the afternoon, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm and hail.

Read more: Dublin weather: Met Eireann warn of heavy showers for Easter before big change

Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds which will veer westerly through the evening.

Tonight

Early tonight, the showers will clear, becoming mostly dry with clear spells. Cold, with lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Tomorrow

Monday will start largely dry with sunny spells but blustery showers will feed in from the west towards the afternoon.

Some of the showers will be heavy with a chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty west to southwest winds, easing westerly later.

Heading into next week, it will be unsettled but with good sunny spells at times. Temperatures increasing back to the mid-teens by midweek.

Monday night:

Scattered showers will become mostly confined to Atlantic coastal areas with largely dry conditions and long clear spells elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with grass frost developing in mostly light southwesterly breezes. Later in the night, a narrow band of rain will move into the northwest.

Tuesday:

Early morning rain will fizzle out to leave a day of sunny spells and scattered showers but cloud will start to build in from the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees generally in light westerly breezes, gradually veering northwesterly.

Tuesday night:

Any lingering showers will die out early in the night becoming largely dry for a time. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees with mist and fog patches will develop in light breezes.

Later in the night, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will push in over the western half of the country.

Read more: Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecast heavy showers for Easter with big temperature swing on the way

Read more: Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecast ‘unsettled’ conditions for Easter weekend as temperatures soar

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.