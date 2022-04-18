Latest newsIreland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecast mixed weather conditions with temperatures to rise this week

By: Brian Adam

Met Eireann have forecast a changeable week of weather.

A mix of rain and sunshine is on its way and temperatures are set to rise to the mid teens.

Today there will be “sunny spells and blustery showers” with a chance of hail.

Highest temperatures will reach 9 to 12 degrees.

Here’s Met Eireann’s forecast for the coming days:

Tuesday

“A rainy start in the west tomorrow, Tuesday, there’ll be sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon.

“Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees generally in light variable breezes, gradually becoming northerly.

Wednesday

“On Wednesday there’s a risk of rain and drizzle in the west where it will be cloudy at times, generally though it will be largely dry with some sunny spells.

“Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Thursday

“On Thursday there’ll be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the southwest of the country with the possibility of more persistent falls of rain at times there.

“Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees, coolest along eastern and southern coasts as light southeasterly winds freshen later.”

