Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecast heavy showers for Easter with big temperature swing on the way

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The weather is set to be wet and “unsettled” for the Easter weekend.

Met Eireann have said it will remain mild over the coming days as highest temperatures reach 17 degrees.

However, the weather will get colder heading into next week with temperatures set to drop.

Today will start off “dull and locally misty” with scattered outbreaks of rain.

There will be highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees as the weather “remains mild and humid”.

Here’s Met Eireann’s forecast for the weekend:

Saturday

“Any overnight mist or fog will clear early on Saturday to give a mostly dry start with some sunny spells, though patchy rain will affect southern counties.

“During the afternoon, outbreaks of rain will gradually move in across the western half of Ireland, heaviest closest to the Atlantic coast.

“Much of the east and northeast will likely stay dry though with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees (best values away from southern counties) in mostly moderate southeasterly breezes.

Sunday

“A wet start in many areas with widespread falls of rain early, followed in turn by heavy showers with the chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, but turning cooler as the rain clears.

“Breezy in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Monday

“Feeling cooler with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, some possibly heavy with hail across the north.

“Highest temperatures of just 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.”

