Dublin traffic LIVE updates multiple collisions lead to massive delays

Motorists are facing heavy delays following a collision in Dublin City Centre.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on Burgh Quay.

The collision is blocking the right lane at Tara junction.

Additionally, there are massive tailbacks on the M50 northbound following a crash that is blocking the left lane and hard-shoulder at J9 Red Cow.

The Naas Rd outbound on-ramp is already full and extremely slow as a result.

M7 users have been warned as a large green tarpaulin was spotted on the busy motorway between J10 Naas and J09 Naas.

There was a rollover collision on the M50 at J06 Blanchardstown on the ramp from Navan Road earlier this afternoon.

The incident has since been cleared by the Dublin Fire Brigade who were alerted to the scene.

