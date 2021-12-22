Dublin Traffic LIVE: Two car crash causes serious delays at busy junction

A two car crash at a busy Dublin junction has caused serious delays in the area.

The crash Clanbrassil St Upper, outside Leonards corner pub has been cleared with delays starting to ease.

Gardai rushed to the scene of the crash this evening.

A breakdown in the Port Tunnel had brought an entire lane of traffic to a standstill.

The left lane on Northbound has since reopened after causing chaos for drivers using the tunnel.

There are currently 242 traffic jams stretching across the city as people start to make their way home from work.

Follow live updates in our traffic blog below

Roisin Cullen

M50 have meeting with Santa

M50 Dublin have had a special meeting with Santa today.

The group were discussing the protocol that would be used if Santa had to make an emergency landing on the busy motorway.

M50 tweeted: “We had a very special zoom meeting this afternoon with @OfficialSanta to go over Operation Reindeer Runway. Should #Santa need to make an emergency landing on the M50 on Christmas Eve we’re ready to assist! #MakeSureSantaIsSafe.”

Roisin Cullen

242 traffic jams cause chaos across Dublin

Roisin Cullen

Port tunnel fully reopens after breakdown

Roisin Cullen

Gardai rush to scene of two car crash

Via | Dublin live

