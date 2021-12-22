Dublin Traffic LIVE: Two car crash causes serious delays at busy junction

A two car crash at a busy Dublin junction has caused serious delays in the area.
Follow live updates in our traffic blog below
M50 have meeting with Santa
M50 Dublin have had a special meeting with Santa today.
The group were discussing the protocol that would be used if Santa had to make an emergency landing on the busy motorway.
M50 tweeted: “We had a very special zoom meeting this afternoon with @OfficialSanta to go over Operation Reindeer Runway. Should #Santa need to make an emergency landing on the M50 on Christmas Eve we’re ready to assist! #MakeSureSantaIsSafe.”
242 traffic jams cause chaos across Dublin
Port tunnel fully reopens after breakdown
Gardai rush to scene of two car crash
