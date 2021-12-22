Dublin Traffic LIVE: Two car crash causes serious delays at busy junction

A two car crash at a busy Dublin junction has caused serious delays in the area.

The crash Clanbrassil St Upper, outside Leonards corner pub has been cleared with delays starting to ease.

Gardai rushed to the scene of the crash this evening.

A breakdown in the Port Tunnel had brought an entire lane of traffic to a standstill.

The left lane on Northbound has since reopened after causing chaos for drivers using the tunnel.

There are currently 242 traffic jams stretching across the city as people start to make their way home from work.

Follow live updates in our traffic blog below

