Dublin Traffic LIVE: Three vehicle crash on M50 causes delays for commuters

There was early evening traffic chaos for commuters this evening following a three vehicle crash on the M50.
The crash happened on the M50 Southbound before Junction 4 Ballymun.
The hard shoulder and auxiliary lane were blocked as emergency services attended the scene.
Thankfully, there was no one injured.
Meanwhile, there has been a breakdown on the M1 southbound near the airport slip that is causing delays.
M50 southbound crash cleared
The three vehicle collision at J4 Ballymun has been cleared.
South quays moving slow
They are taking drivers about 25 minutes to clear
Recovery services en route to M1 breakdown
The breakdown is on the M1 Southbound at J2 Santry, blocking the first lane.
