Dublin traffic LIVE: Pair of crashes causing massive motorway delays this evening

Motorists are facing some traffic chaos after two separate collisions on Dublin’s motorways this evening.

A collision has been reported on the M50 J04 – Ballymun (north) Slip M50 to R108 North.

Meanwhile, on the M50 northbound a breakdown is blocking the hard-shoulder before J12 Firhouse.

Separately there is a collision on M4/N4 between J08 – KILCOCK and J09 – ENFIELD (West) (01-Oct 17:11).

It follows an earlier incident this afternoon that wreaked havoc on when In addition, a separate incident is wreaking on northbound traffic on the M1 after a crash took place near the Port Tunnel.

The three-car pile up took place just before the exit for Dublin Airport, and has closed off both inside lanes.

We will bring you all the latest traffic updates on our live blog below.

