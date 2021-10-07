Dublin Traffic Live: Over 210 traffic jams in Dublin with some M50 delays

There are over 210 traffic jams in Dublin as congestion hits 73%, according to TomTom Traffic Index.

Despite the huge number of jams, the city’s traffic is moving quite well for rush hour.

There was a breakdown on the M50 between the Blanchardstown and Finglas junction going northbound.

That incident has since been cleared.

We will bring you all the latest traffic updates on our live blog below.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter