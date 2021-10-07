Dublin Traffic Live: Over 210 traffic jams in Dublin with some M50 delays

There are over 210 traffic jams in Dublin as congestion hits 73%, according to TomTom Traffic Index.
Despite the huge number of jams, the city’s traffic is moving quite well for rush hour.
There was a breakdown on the M50 between the Blanchardstown and Finglas junction going northbound.
That incident has since been cleared.
Traffic jam on busy M50 exit
There is a traffic jam on the Blanchardstrown M50 exit going southbound.
TII Traffic tweeted: “Queue on Off-Slip on M50 J06 – BLANCHARDSTOWN (south) Slip M50 to N3 South”.
Breakdown on major Blanchardstown route
A breakdown on the Snugborough Road outside the National Aquatic Centre has been reported.
There isn’t much more detail available as of now but delays may be expected on the route.
Live Drive tweeted: “BLANCHARDSTOWN: Reports of a breakdown on Snugborough Rd outside the NAC.”
More details to be posted as we get them.