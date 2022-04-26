Latest newsIreland

Dublin traffic LIVE: Over 160 jams on busy evening around the city

By: Brian Adam

Date:

There are currently over 160 traffic jams reported across Dublin city this evening.

Meanwhile traffic is starting to build on the M50.

Traffic congestion is currently at 54% with a total of 162 traffic jams according to the Tom Tom Traffic index.

The following closures are scheduled for Dublin Tunnel this week: Wednesday 27 April 10pm to 5am, with a full closure on Thursday 28 April from 10pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, the N3 between junction 2 and 3 will be closed from 9.30pm to 5.00am each night this week until April Sunday 1 May to facilitate the installation beams with construction on a new bridge underway at the Snugborough Road Interchange.

Dublin Live will keep you up to date with all the latest traffic incidents on this blog.

Kim oLeary

Earlier M50 vehicle on fire cleared

The vehicle that was on fire earlier on the M50 has now been cleared, with traffic moving normally.

Tii traffic tweeted: “Incident cleared: Vehicle on Fire on M50 between J13 – DUNDRUM and J14 – SANDYFORD (North) Lanes affected: Hard Shoulder, Lane 1.”

Kim oLeary

M50 vehicle on fire moved to hard shoulder

The vehicle on fire on the M50 between J13 Dundrum and J14 Sandyford has moved to the hard shoulder in lane 1.

Dealays to be expected.

Kim oLeary

M50 vehicle on fire causing delays

A vehicle on fire is causing delays for motorists on the M50 this evening.

Tii Traffic tweeted: “Vehicle on Fire on M50 between J12 – FIRHOUSE and J14 – SANDYFORD (South).”

Delays can be expected in the area.

Brian Adam
