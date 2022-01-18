Dublin traffic LIVE: Over 130 jams on busy evening around the city

There are 130 traffic jams reported across Dublin city this evening.
Meanwhile traffic is starting to build on the M50.
An earlier crash on the N11 Outbound has been cleared, all other lanes have reopened.
We will bring you all the latest news on our live blog below.
To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.
Kim oLeary
Crash cleared from Victoria Quay
An earlier crash has now been cleared from Victoria Quay.
Traffic is moving well in the area with no further delays.
Kim oLeary
Crash on Victoria Quay causing delays
A crash on Victoria Quay opposite the Guinness Gates is partially blocking the right most lane.
Motorists are urged to apparoach the area with caution as delays are expected.
Kim oLeary
Earlier crash cleared on the N11
An earlier crash on the N11 Outbound has been cleared, all other lanes have reopened.
Via | Dublin live