Dublin traffic LIVE: Over 100 traffic jams after M50 collision leads to massive queues

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Motorists on the M50 have been warned of delays following a collision on the busy motorway.

The incident on the M50 northbound at J3 – M1/M50 affected Lane 1 and Slip 1.

However, the crash has since been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.

Even so, drivers are still facing huge delays.

There are currently nearly 130 traffic jams across Dublin with a congestion level of 58%.

We will bring you all the latest traffic updates on our live blog below.

Aakanksha Surve

Long delays as 150 traffic jams reported in Dublin

Aakanksha Surve

Collision on M50 northbound at J3 cleared

