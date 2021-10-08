Dublin traffic LIVE: Multiple M50 crashes lead to huge tailbacks, Luas chaos and protest delays

Motorists are facing huge delays due to a collision on the M50 this evening.

There were two crashes on M50 northbound between J12 Firhouse and J11 Tallaght as emergency services are currently at the scene.

Two lanes were blocked by two separate incidents on the busy motorway.

Additionally, thousands of Mica protestors are heading up O’Connell Street heading towards the Garden of Remembrance.

O’Connell Street northbound is closed to traffic and diversions are currently in place.

There are nearly 300 traffic jams reported across the capital.

Green and Red Line Luas commuters are facing heay delays due to the protest as well.

We will bring you all the latest traffic updates on our live blog below.

