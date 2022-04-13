Latest newsIreland

Dublin traffic LIVE: Motorists face heavy delays after multiple traffic incidents

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A number of incidents have led to motorists facing major delays across Dublin.

A breakdown on the M50 southbound in the central median before J9 Red Cow has resulted in long wait times on the busy motorway.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Additionally, drivers in west Dublin are facing heavy queues following a collision on Castleknock Road outbound at the junction with Auburn Avenue.

Read:

Tim Cook condemns Facebook’s business model at the Data Protection Conference

Read more:Dublin family pleading for help to find home suitable for son

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Emergency services are dealing with an “incident” outbound, after White’s Cross (Newtownpark Avenue) where only one lane is open.

We will bring you all the latest traffic news on our live blog below.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Aakanksha Surve

Emergency services at collision on Mespil Road

  • Share

Aakanksha Surve

All lanes have been reopened after J7 Lucan on the M50 southbound

But there are still some short delays in both directions

  • Share

Aakanksha Surve

Collision on Castleknock Road has been cleared

  • Share

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleShot on iPhone, among the ten most beautiful photos of the iPhone 13 Pro there is also a bit of Italy
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apple

Shot on iPhone, among the ten most beautiful photos of the iPhone 13 Pro there is also a bit of Italy

There is also the shot of an ItalianMarco Colletta, among the ten snapshots captured with the iPhone 13...
Google

Parts of Android that are updated by Google Play: all the mainline modules that exist and how to know which ones your mobile supports

With Android 10, the APEX modules arrived as a new weapon to fight against system fragmentation...
Smart Gadgets

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are official, with their endless battery

As expected, the company one plus has announced new wireless headphones to complete its product range. ...
Tech News

Have fun with your friends using Spotify’s karaoke mode

One of the best options when it comes to listening to streaming music is Spotify. It...