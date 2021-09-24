Dublin traffic LIVE massive tailbacks as M50 crash blocks two lanes

M50 users are facing heavy delays following a collision reportedly involving a truck and a car on the busy motorway.

The crash is blocking two lanes on the M50 Northbound between J4 Ballymun and J3 M1/M50.

Live Drive is reporting massive tailbacks going all the way back to J5 Finglas.

There are nearly 200 traffic jams across Dublin with 77% congestion level.

We will bring you all the latest updates on this breaking news story on our live blog below.

Aakanksha Surve

Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene of the crash

Emergency services are on scene as the collision is blocking the right and middle lanes

Via | Dublin live

