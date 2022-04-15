Latest newsIreland

Dublin traffic LIVE: Major road closed for 'hours' following collision as delays build

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A major road has been closed by the gardai following a collision this afternoon.

The R178 Carrickmacross/Shercock Road near Corduff will be inaccessible to traffic for “a number of hours”, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

Diversions are currently in place for motorists in the area.

They added: “Expect delays when travelling in this area.”

There is also a breakdown on the M4/N4 at J2 Liffey Valley that is affecting the central media and Lane 3.

In other commuter news, services through a Co Meath train station have been stopped following a collision.

There are no trains running through Laytown Station after a vehicle struck a bridge.

We will bring you all the latest traffic updates on our live blog below.

Collision cleared from M50 slip to M1

Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene of a collision on the M50

Collision on the M50 northbound at J3- M1/M50 affecting Lane 1 and Slip 1

Train services have resumed through Laytown Station but passengers are facing delays

