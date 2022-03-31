Latest newsIreland

Dublin traffic LIVE: M50 crash causes delays, Irish Rail service behind schedule

By: Brian Adam

There has been a crash on the M50 northbound between J9 Red Cow and J7 Lucan.

The first lane and the Hard Shoulder are affected.

Motorists have been warned to “approach with care and be mindful of debris on the road.”

Expect delays.

We will bring you all the latest traffic news on our live blog below.

Emma Nevin

Dublin to Galway train delayed

Irish Rail have said the 15.35 Heuston/Galway departed 15 minutes late due to an operational issue.

Brian Adam
