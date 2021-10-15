Dublin Traffic Live: M50 crash causes delays as Friday evening chaos takes hold

A crash on the M50 Southbound is currently causing delays for motorists.
It had been blocking the hard shoulder at J5 Finglas but has since been cleared.
There are some delays on the rest of the motorway as Friday evening traffic takes its hold.
291 traffic jams are currently bringing traffic in the capital to a standstill, as commuters travel home from work.
We will bring you all the latest traffic updates on our live blog below.
