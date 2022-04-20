Latest newsIreland

Dublin traffic LIVE: M50 chaos with crash and breakdown causing major delays

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A crash and a breakdown on the M50 is causing major delays just as rush hour gets underway.

The collision occurred on the M50 Northbound between the Finglas and Ballymun junctions.

The hard shoulder has been affected by the incident.

TII tweeted: “Collision on M50 between J05 – FINGLAS and J04 – BALLYMUN (North) Lanes affected: Hard Shoulder (20-Apr 16:15).”

There was also a breakdown on the M50 Southbound which is causing issues on the motorway.

TII tweeted: “Breakdown on M50 between J05 – FINGLAS and J06 – BLANCHARDSTOWN (South) (20-Apr 16:15).”

Other than the M50, traffic is moving relatively well across the city.

Traffic congestion is currently at 49% with a total of 96 traffic jams according to the Tom Tom Traffic index.

Dublin Live will keep you up to date with all the latest traffic incidents on this blog.

Dan Grennan

