Dublin traffic LIVE: M50 breakdown causing heavy delays

By: Brian Adam

Date:

There are delays expected on the M50 after a vehicle broke down.

The incident occurred on the southbound side of the motorway in-between the Finglas and Blanchardstown junctions just as rush hour kicks off.

TII tweeted: “Breakdown on M50 between J05 – FINGLAS and J06 – BLANCHARDSTOWN (South) (19-Apr 15:42).”

Otherwise, traffic is relatively calm across the city apart from the regular build ups on central routes such as the quays and Church Street.

The congestion level is at just 43% across the city with 64 traffic jams, according to the Tom Tom Traffic Index.

Dublin Live will keep you up to date with all the latest traffic updates on this blog.

M50 breakdown cleared

TII tweeted: “Incident cleared: Breakdown on M50 between J05 – FINGLAS and J06 – BLANCHARDSTOWN (South).”

Via | Dublin live
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

