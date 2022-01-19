Dublin traffic LIVE: Luas suspended on number of stops with over 100 jams across the city

There are over 100 traffic jams reported across Dublin city this evening.

Meanwhile traffic is starting to gradually build on the M50.

Luas is also advising there there is no service between Belgard and Saggart due to a technical fault.

They tweeted: “Dualway coaches are in place and will be taking Luas passengers to all Luas stops between Belgard and Saggart. A valid Luas ticket is required to travel on these buses.”

We will bring you all the latest news on our live blog below.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.



