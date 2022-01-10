Dublin traffic LIVE: Irish Rail services suspended due to 'tragic incident'

Irish Rail has suspended services between Connolly and Drogheda following a “tragic incident”.
Emergency services are currently at the scene in Donabate.
Northern Commuter services have been stopped and a bus transfer has been put in place for passengers travelling on the Connolly – Belfast route.
The bus service will run between Connolly and Drogheda and customers will be transferred to a Drogheda – Belfast train to complete the rest of the journey.
Additionally, a special service will operate between Drogheda and Skerries this afternoon.
A spokesperson for Irish Rail said on Twitter: “Special service will operate Drogheda – Skerries will return Skerries – Drogheda this afternoon.
“The train will depart Drogheda shortly. Northern Commuter services remain suspended until further notice while Emergency services attend to a tragic incident on the line.”
Dublin Live has contacted the gardai and Irish Rail for further information.
Person ‘tragically struck and fatally injured’ by train near Donabate
A person has died after being struck by a train in north Dublin.
The incident happened around 2.15 pm on Monday afternoon on a train line near Donabate.
Northern Commuter Line services were suspended for several hours.
Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny told Dublin Live: “Services are disrupted after a train tragically struck and fatally injured a person on the line near Donabate at 14:15hrs approximately this afternoon. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.
“Emergency services have been attending the scene, and Dublin Bus have accepted rail tickets for services affected.
“It is expected the line will reopen shortly as emergency services will shortly leave the scene.”