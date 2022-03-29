Dublin traffic LIVE: Irish Rail services cancelled and traffic jams building around the capital

Irish Rail have cancelled the following services this evening due to “an operational issue”.
- 19:45 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise.
- 21:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston.
The 19:25 Cork to Dublin Heuston service will call additionally at Portarlington and Kildare.
We will bring you all the latest traffic news on our live blog below.
Read:
Innocent relatives of man charged over murder of Keane Mulready-Woods living in fear after threats
Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.
DART services delayed due to signalling issue
Irish Rail have said Northbound and Southbound services through Bray Station may experience some delays “due to a signalling issue”.
Partial M50 closure tonight
All lanes will close this evening from 10pm-6am at J9 Red Cow Northbound: Diversion via N7 J1a Newlands Cross.
Traffic building on south quays
Traffic is moving slowly from Wellington Quay through to Heuston Station.
Over 100 traffic jams around Dublin
There are currently 136 traffic jams around the capital
You must log in to post a comment.