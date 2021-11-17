Dublin Traffic LIVE: Heavy traffic this evening with over 198 traffic jams across the city

A Stop-Go system is currently in place on the Cabra Rd near the junction of Quarry Rd, with motorists urged to slow down.
Meanwhile, there are currently 198 traffic jams reported across Dublin City as people make their way home after work this evening.
It comes as there will be roadworks taking place overnight with the J9 Red Cow Offslip closed from 10pm to 6am, with diversions via J10 Ballymount.
We will bring you all the latest traffic updates on our live blog below.
M1 crash cleared
An earlier crash on the M1 between J03 Swords and J04 Donabate has now been cleared.
Traffic is moving well in the area.
Crash on M1 causing delays
A crash has been reported this evening on the M1 between J03 – Swords and J04 – Donabate.
Traffic is building in the area and motorists are urged to approach with caution.
Train stopped in Clondalkin awaiting ambulance
Irish Rail as tweeted that the 16:41 Grand Canal Dock / Newbridge service has stopped in Clondalkin awaiting an ambulance.
Update to follow.
Emergency services rush to crash on M50
Emergency services are currently attending an incident on the M50 southbound the the M50/M11 junction blocking the hard shoulder and partially blocking the left lane.
Motorists are advised to approach the area with caution.
Jack Lynch Tunnel to close overnight for works
The Jack Lynch Tunnel will be closed tonight for maintenance works from 9pm to 4am.