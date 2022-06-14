Dublin traffic LIVE: Heavy delays on M50 as crash blocks lane

Brian Adam
Motorists on the M50 northbound are facing huge delays after a crash is blocking one lane.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision at J7 Lucan on the N4 slip road off the motorway.

Huge tailbacks have formed going all the way back to J9 Red Cow.

Dublin Fire Brigade shared footage of the queues on Twitter.

A spokesperson said: “One lane is blocked on the N4 slip road off M50 Dublin northbound following a road traffic collision.”

In other news, M50 southbound lanes will be closed this evening as part of essential works.

All lanes at J9 Red Cow will be shut from 9.30pm to 6am for resurfacing works.

Motorists have been advised to follow the diversions in place via the N7, R136, and N81.

We will bring you all the latest traffic updates on our live blog below.


Aakanksha Surve

Crash on M50 southbound after J6 Blanchardstown is blocking Lane 3

Aakanksha Surve

Footage shows emergency services rushing to the scene of the collision on the M50 northbound

Aakanksha Surve

M50 northbound users face heavy traffic following collision

Aakanksha Surve

Nearly 120 traffic jams reported in Dublin

The level of congestion in the capital is at nearly 50%.

Aakanksha Surve

15.04 Greystones/Howth train removed from service at Connolly due to technical issue

Aakanksha Surve

Traffic jams are rising across Dublin

Delays are rising across the city (Image: Tomtom.com)
Brian Adam
