Latest newsIreland

Dublin traffic LIVE: Grand Canal Dock station to shut tonight for 'crowd control' after match

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A crash on the M50 has been cleared by emergency services.

The crash happened northbound at J9 Red Cow shortly after 3pm.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The first lane was temporarily blocked but has since reopened.

Read:

Germany is once again a battleground for food delivery

We will bring you all the latest traffic news on our live blog below.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Emma Nevin

Crash on Clontarf Road inbound

There has been a crash on the Clontarf Road inbound before Alfie Byrne Road.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

The main lane is blocked and gardai are on the scene.

  • Share

Emma Nevin

Commuter service cancelled

Irish Rail have said that the 16:02 Drogheda/Pearse service has been cancelled “due to a technical issue”.

  • Share

Emma Nevin

Grand Canal Dock station to shut tonight after Ireland game

Irish Rail have confirmed that Grand Canal Dock station will be closed from 21.10 to 22.35hrs for “crowd control and safety measures” after Ireland’s clash with Lithuania.

  • Share

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleSamsung announces a monitor capable of decorating your room
Next articleWeje, a virtual whiteboard to group texts, links, videos, photos and more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

This is how Sony’s new game subscription service will look

If the river makes a noise its because water is running. As we told you at the...
Ireland

Farmers descend upon Dublin to stage ‘pig protest’ over rising costs

Farmers from all around the country descended upon Dublin today to hold a "pig protest" outside the...
Apps

How to download God of War 4 on Android

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti lands on the market

The predictions that we already advanced have been confirmed, and consequently This March 29 has been the launch...

© 2021 voonze.com.