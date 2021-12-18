Dublin Traffic Live: Emergency services tackle M50 vehicle fire causing traffic chaos

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a fire on the M50 that has caused chaos for Christmas shoppers.
There are two Dublin Fire Brigade units at the scene tackling the blaze which has closed three lanes.
Road users can expect long delays on the M50 Southbound in the area of the Firhouse junction.
One individual who witnessed the blaze urged drivers to take caution if travelling in the area and added that a backlog has started to build.
Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Two units are currently attending a vehicle fire on M50 J12 Firhouse Southbound. The auxiliary lane and lanes 1, 2 are temporarily closed.”
TII Traffic tweeted: “Vehicle on Fire on M50 between J12 – FIRHOUSE and J13 – DUNDRUM (South) Lanes affected: Hard Shoulder, Aux Lane, Lane 1, Lane 2.”
M50 vehicle fire has been cleared
The vehicle that burst into flames on the M50 has been cleared.
TII Traffic tweeted: “Incident cleared: Vehicle on Fire on M50 between J12 – FIRHOUSE and J13 – DUNDRUM (South) Lanes affected: Aux Lane, Hard Shoulder, Lane 1, Lane 2.”
Crash causes chaos on M50 Northbound
There has been a second incident causing delays on the M50.
There has been a crash on the M50 Northbound near Junction 7 Lucan that has shut down three lanes of traffic.
The crash follows a vehicle bursting into flames on the M50 Southbound near the Firhouse exit.
Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “And we are also attending a road traffic collision on M50 J7 Lucan Northbound. Auxiliary lane and lanes 1, 2 are temporarily unavailable.”