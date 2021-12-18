Dublin Traffic Live: Emergency services tackle M50 vehicle fire causing traffic chaos

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a fire on the M50 that has caused chaos for Christmas shoppers.

There are two Dublin Fire Brigade units at the scene tackling the blaze which has closed three lanes.

Road users can expect long delays on the M50 Southbound in the area of the Firhouse junction.

One individual who witnessed the blaze urged drivers to take caution if travelling in the area and added that a backlog has started to build.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Two units are currently attending a vehicle fire on M50 J12 Firhouse Southbound. The auxiliary lane and lanes 1, 2 are temporarily closed.”

TII Traffic tweeted: “Vehicle on Fire on M50 between J12 – FIRHOUSE and J13 – DUNDRUM (South) Lanes affected: Hard Shoulder, Aux Lane, Lane 1, Lane 2.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.