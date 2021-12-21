Dublin Traffic LIVE: Emergency services rush to the scene of M50 crash

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of crash on the M50 Northbound.

It happened between J9 Red Cow and J7 Lucan and is currently blocking the hard shoulder, left lane and the auxilary lane.

A crash happened earlier on the M50 Southbound between J14- Sandyford and J15-Carrickmines.

It blocked the Central Median and Lane 2.

TII Motorway Traffic Control Centre tweeted: “Collision on M50 between J14 – SANDYFORD and J15 – CARRICKMINES (South) Lanes affected: Central Median, Lane 2.”

There has also been a crash on the M1 Northbound between J10-Drogheda and J-11 Monasterboice.

329 traffic jams currently stretch across the capital.

Follow live updates in our traffic blog below

