Dublin Traffic LIVE: Emergency services rush to the scene of M50 crash

Follow live updates in our traffic blog below
Emergency services rush to the scene of M50 crash
Emergency services have rushed to the scene of crash on the M50 Northbound.
It happened between J9 Red Cow and J7 Lucan and is currently blocking the hard shoulder, left lane and the auxilary lane.
Crash on M50 Southbound cleared
The crash on the M50 Southbound has since been cleared.
All lanes have reopened.
M50 tweeted: “Collision S’bound between J14 Sandyford and J15 Carrickmines has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. #m50safety.”
Crash on the M1
There has been a crash on the M1 Northbound between J10-Drogheda and J-11 Monasterboice.
Drivers should expect delays.
329 traffic jams across Dublin
There are currently 329 traffic jams stretching across the capital.
Crash on M50 blocking two lanes of traffic
A crash has happened on the M50 Southbound between J14- Sandyford and J15-Carrickmines.
It is currently blocking the Central Median and Lane 2.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.