Dublin Traffic Live: Emergency services attend scene of a N7 crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the N7 Naas Road inbound at Newlands Cross.

Only one lane on the busy motorway remains open.

Meanwhile, a crash in the bus lane of a busy North Dublin road is also causing chaos for commuters this evening.

It happened in the bus lane on the Prospect Road Outbound.

The smash at the Whitword Road junction has since been cleared but there are still major delays.

Motorists should allow extra time to their journey through the area.

There are currently 261 traffic traffic jams across the capital.

