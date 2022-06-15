Dublin traffic LIVE: Dublin Bus diversions in place after crash in northside

Dublin Bus has announced diversions following a crash in the capital’s northside.

Two vehicles collided at Mary’s Lane at around 12.50pm. A garda spokeswoman confirmed that no injuries were reported

The following routes will be diverted until 8pm tonight:

Routes 38/a, 46a and 120

Towards Phoenix Park/Ashtown Rail Station/Damastown

Normal route to Parnell Street, divert via Dorset Street and Eccles Street and back onto normal route.

Towards Parnell Street/Burlington Road/Dún Laoghaire

Normal route.

Earlier this afternoon, Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to an electrical fire not too far from the area.

The crew from ESB Networks worked with the DFB to make the scene on Richmond Road safe.

The road has since been reopened to traffic.

Dublin Live has contacted the gardai for a comment.

