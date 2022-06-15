Dublin traffic LIVE: Dublin Bus diversions in place after crash in northside

By
Brian Adam
-
0
0
1 90466374 1jp.jpg
1 90466374 1jp.jpg

Dublin Bus has announced diversions following a crash in the capital’s northside.

Two vehicles collided at Mary’s Lane at around 12.50pm. A garda spokeswoman confirmed that no injuries were reported

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The following routes will be diverted until 8pm tonight:

Routes 38/a, 46a and 120
Towards Phoenix Park/Ashtown Rail Station/Damastown
Normal route to Parnell Street, divert via Dorset Street and Eccles Street and back onto normal route.
Towards Parnell Street/Burlington Road/Dún Laoghaire
Normal route.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Earlier this afternoon, Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to an electrical fire not too far from the area.

The crew from ESB Networks worked with the DFB to make the scene on Richmond Road safe.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

The road has since been reopened to traffic.

Dublin Live has contacted the gardai for a comment.

Follow our live blog for more updates.

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Aakanksha Surve

Dublin Bus announces route changes after a crash at Mary’s Lane

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 12:50 pm on Wednesday the 15th June 2022, at Mary’s Lane, Dublin 7.

“No injuries were reported.”

  • Share

Aakanksha Surve

Heavy delays on Oscar Traynor Road junction of Dundaniel Road following collision

  • Share

Aakanksha Surve

Video shows electrical fire sparking on Richmond Street

  • Share

Via | Dublin live>
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR