Dublin traffic LIVE: Dublin bound train facing long delay as it awaits arrival of ambulance

Irish Rail has tweeted that the 13:05 Sligo – Connolly is currently held at Maynooth, with an ambulance at the scene.
There are also currently 127 traffic jams reported across Dublin city this evening as many people make their way home from work.
Traffic is gradually building up on the M50, with it being especially busy Northbound.
An earlier breakdown in Dublin Tunnel has now been cleared with all lanes reopened.
An earlier incident of a cyclist/ pedestrian in Dublin Tunnel Lane 1 (north) has also been cleared, with delays easing for motorists.
We will bring you all the latest news on our live blog below.
To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.
Breakdown in Lucan causing significant delays
A breakdown on Griffeen Road, Moy Glas in Lucan is causing delays for motorists this evening.
Both sides of the road blocked. Significant delays on all approaches.
Motorists are urged to be cautious when approaching the area.
M50 slips to close overnight for works
Several slips on the M50 are set to close overnight for necessary works.
The following slips will be closed this eveningfrom 10pm-6am for works: the N4 Outbound Freeflow to M50 NB & SB with a diversion via N4 J2 Liffey Valley, and J7 Lucan NB Freeflow to N4 Inbound.
Crash on the M50 causing delays
A crash on the M50 at J07 – LUCAN (north) Slip M50 to N4 West Lanes is causing delays in lane 1.
Motorists urged to be causious on approach
Dublin bound train suspended in Maynooth
Update: The 13:05 Sligo – Connolly is currently held at Maynooth. An ambulance has arrived at Maynooth Station. Update to follow