Dublin Traffic LIVE: Delays build with nearly 200 traffic jams across the capital

Monday evening commuters are facing delays as nearly 200 traffic jams have been reported across Dublin.

The congestion level in the capital is currently at 57% and there are currently a total of 193 traffic jams, according to TomTom.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of an accident on the M50 southbound at J04 Ballymun earlier this afternoon.

A woman was taken to hospital “as a precaution” after a car was struck by debris on the motorway.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and Emergency services are attending the scene of an incident that occurred on the M50 today, 4th October 2021, where a car was struck by debris.

“A woman was taken to the Rotunda Hospital as a precaution.”

We will bring you all the latest updates on traffic across the capital on our live blog below.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter