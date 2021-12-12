Dublin traffic LIVE: Council warn drivers to expect delays during truckers protest

Dublin City Council have warned drivers to expect serious delays tomorrow morning due to a planned truckers protest.

Earlier today, Musgraves distribution centre in Kilcock was blockaded by farmers.

They were calling for a cancellation of carbon tax for agri diesel and the resignation of Green MP Ciarán Cuffe.

The second truckers protest will start at 6am tomorrow morning and is set to cause traffic chaos in the capital.

Protestors are already gathering at the designated meeting points before the early morning start.

The Irish Truckers & Haulage Association Against Fuel prices have organised another day of traffic chaos in protest against Ireland’s rising fuel prices.

The truckers caused traffic mayhem when they descended onto the capital last month, and they will strike again even bigger tomorrow.

DCC tweeted: “There is a possibility of some traffic disruption during the peak hours on Monday morning due to a planned hauliers protest.

“The public is asked to plan for any necessary journeys on Monday and to use public transport, walking and cycling where possible.

“Public transport will be operating as normal and the city centre retail and businesses will be open as normal.

“Up to date information on any disruption will be made available via AGS, DCC, TII and during the peak hours via the ‘Live Drive 103.2’ radio station.”

The planned meeting points for the protest are: M1 services southbound, M2/N2 Motorway Ashbourne Retail Park, M3 Service Station Maxol, M4 Galway Plaza, M4 Kinnegad Plaza, M7 Kennedy Key Cork and Toughers Naas.

