Dublin Traffic LIVE: Commuters warned about serious Luas delays across capital

Commuters have been serious Luas delays across the network this morning.

Workers that usually hop on the red or green line to get to work should consider starting their journey earlier this morning to avoid the delays wrecking havoc.

These disruptions are likely to cause chaos in the city centre as Dubliners make their way into the office.

Both the red and green lines are running with serious delays.

Luas tweeted: Luas Travel Update Red and Greenlines: be advised Luas is running with delays across the network this morning.

“Please allow extra time to travel between now and 9am.”

Meanwhile, M50 variable speed limits are now in place.

Sections of the M50 can now have their speed limits changed depending on traffic, the weather, or if an incident occurs.

