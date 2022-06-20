Dublin traffic LIVE: Collision on M50 northbound with one lane blocked causing delays

Emergency services are currently en route to a collision on the M50 N’bound just before J9 Red Cow blocking the right lane.
Motorists are advised that traffic is building in the area.
Meanwhile, Dublin Fire Brigade are finishing up from an earlier crash on the M50 where two lanes at Junction 6 Northbound were blocked.
They tweeted: “Two lanes at Junction 6 Northbound were blocked while patients were assessed and vehicles recovered.”
Commuters have been warned of delays as traffic jams are on the rise across Dublin this evening.
Over 80 jams have been reported in the capital with over 50% congestion level.
Overnight works to take place on M50 with some lanes closed
Motorists are advised that tonight from 9pm-6am that all lanes on N’bound between J11 Tallaght and J9 Red Cow on the M50 will be closed for works.
There will be diversios via N81, R136, N7.
Lanes 3, 2 and 1 will be closed between J12 Firhouse and J11 as they get closer to the full closure.
Earlier crash at J10 Ballymount cleared
An earlier crash on the M50 between J10 Ballymount and J09 Read (North) affecting lane 3 has now been cleared.
Motorists are advised traffic is still fairly heavy and to approach with caution.
