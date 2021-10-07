Dublin Traffic LIVE: City centre crash leads to Luas stoppage and massive delays

Luas has announced the suspension of one of its services after a crash in city centre.
Emergency services are currently at the scene at the junction of Bolton St/Granby Row and Dominick St.
Traffic is currently blocked from all directions.
There is a diversion to Kings Inn St for outbound traffic on Bolton St.
Green line passengers are being advised that there is currently no service running between Broombridge and Dominic due to a the crash in city centre.
Tickets can be used on Dublin bus.
Luas tweeted: “Green Line passengers please be advised due to a non Luas related RTA on Dominic Street there is currently no service operating between Broombridge and Dominic.
“Services are only operating between Brides Glen / Sandyford and Parnell. “Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus.”
Meanwhile, a crash on the M50 is leading to massive delays for commuters.
Lane 3 is currently blocked between J7 – Lucan and J9 – Red Cow (South)
Drivers should allow extra time to their journey.
Meanwhile, the South Bore tunnel has fully reopened after overnight maintenance.
Motorists have been urged to take care when going through the tunnel this morning.
We will bring you all the latest traffic updates on our live blog below.
Traffic jams clog up the capital
There are currently 268 traffic jams across Dublin this morning.
Multiple crashes are causing serious delays.
M1 crash cleared
The crash on the M1 between J8-Duleek and J7-Julianstown is now clear.
Two lanes of traffic blocked after M50 crash
The right and middle lanes of traffic are currently blocked on the M50 southbound after the M1/M50 roundabout due to a crash.
Crash on the M4 causes delays
A crash on the M5 is currently in the right lane on the M4 eastbound between J8 Kilcock and J7 Maynooth.
Drivers should expect delays.
M1 crash causes chaos for commuters
A crash on the M1 southbound is causing chaos for commuters this morning.
It happed between J8 Duleek and J7 Julianstown.
The right lane and central median are currently blocked.
