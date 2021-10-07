Dublin Traffic LIVE: City centre crash leads to Luas stoppage and massive delays

Luas has announced the suspension of one of its services after a crash in city centre.

Emergency services are currently at the scene at the junction of Bolton St/Granby Row and Dominick St.

Traffic is currently blocked from all directions.

There is a diversion to Kings Inn St for outbound traffic on Bolton St.

Green line passengers are being advised that there is currently no service running between Broombridge and Dominic due to a the crash in city centre.

Tickets can be used on Dublin bus.

Luas tweeted: “Green Line passengers please be advised due to a non Luas related RTA on Dominic Street there is currently no service operating between Broombridge and Dominic.

“Services are only operating between Brides Glen / Sandyford and Parnell. “Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus.”

Meanwhile, a crash on the M50 is leading to massive delays for commuters.

Lane 3 is currently blocked between J7 – Lucan and J9 – Red Cow (South)

Drivers should allow extra time to their journey.

Meanwhile, the South Bore tunnel has fully reopened after overnight maintenance.

Motorists have been urged to take care when going through the tunnel this morning.

We will bring you all the latest traffic updates on our live blog below.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter