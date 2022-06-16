Dublin traffic LIVE: Car and lorry crash leads to massive tailbacks on N7

By
Brian Adam
-
0
0
0 fvyidfwwaaiuisj.jpg
0 fvyidfwwaaiuisj.jpg

A car and lorry crash has lead to massive queues on the N7 this afternoon.

Commuters are reporting long tailbacks going all the way from Long Mile Road, along Bóthar Katharine Tynan and on both M50 approaches.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The incident happened on the N7 outbound at J2 Kingswood.

Only one lane is open as emergency services are at the scene.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Bus Eireann has announced the cancellations of two services this afternoon.

The following buses on Route 101 will not run today:

  • 15:40 Drogheda to Dublin
  • 17:35 Dublin to Drogheda
Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

Additionally the 14:00 Cork to Dublin bus on Route 245X has been delayed by nearly two hours.

A spokesperson for Bus Eireann has apologised for the inconvenience.

We will bring you all the latest updates on our live blog below.

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Aakanksha Surve

All N7 lanes have been reopened but long delays remain

  • Share

Aakanksha Surve

Dublin Fire Brigade are at the N7 crash as only one lane remains open

  • Share

Via | Dublin live>
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR