Dublin traffic live: Busy road reopens after crash last night

A South Dublin road was partially closed after a crash last night.
Gardai have said that the road has now reopened.
The crash involved a single car and happened on the Ballyfermot road in Ballyfermot.
Gardaí were carrying out a forensic investigation at the scene.
More updates as they come.
Roisin Cullen
South Dublin road remains closed after crash last night
Via | Dublin live