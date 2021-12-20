Dublin Traffic LIVE: Breakdown on N7 causes major delays

A breakdown on the N7 is currently causing chaos for drivers in the area.

It happened at J2 Kingswood and is reported to be blocking the right lane.

There are currently 243 traffic jams across the capital as people start to make their way home from work.

A major M50 slip will be closed tonight so that essential roadworks can take place.

It will reopen tomorrow at 6am, with diversions in place tonight.

M50 tweeted: “The following slip will be closed this evening 20.12.21 from 10pm-6am: M50 J3 M1/M50 NB Freeflow to M1 NB: Diversion via J2 Santry.

