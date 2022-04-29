Dublin traffic LIVE: Blow-out on M50 causes delays

Irish Rail has announced there will be disruption to DART services this Bank Holiday weekend.
There will be no services operating between Dun Laoghaire and Greystones due to track and overhead line works.
The changes will be in place from Saturday, April 30 to Monday, May 1.
Flat tyre blow-out on M50 causes delays
There is currently a flat tyre blow-out on the M50 southbound.
The incident happened at J5 Finglas and the vehicle is currently in the hard shoulder.
Delay at Sutton Cross
There is currently delays from Kilbarrack to Baldoyle Road due to road works.
