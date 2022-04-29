Dublin traffic LIVE: Blow-out on M50 causes delays

1 90308345.jpg
1 90308345.jpg

Irish Rail has announced there will be disruption to DART services this Bank Holiday weekend.

There will be no services operating between Dun Laoghaire and Greystones due to track and overhead line works.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The changes will be in place from Saturday, April 30 to Monday, May 1.

We will bring you all the latest traffic news on our live blog below.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Emma Nevin

Flat tyre blow-out on M50 causes delays

There is currently a flat tyre blow-out on the M50 southbound.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

The incident happened at J5 Finglas and the vehicle is currently in the hard shoulder.

  • Share

Emma Nevin

Delay at Sutton Cross

There is currently delays from Kilbarrack to Baldoyle Road due to road works.

  • Share

Via | Dublin live>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR