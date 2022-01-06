Dublin Traffic LIVE: Big M50 delays due to multi-vehicle crash blocking two lanes

There has been a multi-vehicle crash on the M50 Southbound at the Santry junction which is causing major delays.

Emergency services are understood to be at thew scene dealing with the collision that is blocking two lanes of traffic.

The delays are understood to be back to the M1/M50 roundabout. It is advised to avoid the route if you are headed for the Port Tunnel which remains open.

Dublin City Council’s Traffic Management Centre tweeted: “RTC on M50 at jct 2 Santry Southbound before the Dublin Tunnel entrance-multi vehicle collision- DFB at scene-tunnel remains open but delays SB from M50/M1”

M50 Dublin tweeted: “Collision on the M1 is inbound not outbound. 2 lanes currently blocked before Port Tunnel entrance. Caution advised in the area.”

