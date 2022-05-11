Dublin traffic LIVE: 143 traffic jams around the city, Irish Rail reduced capacity

There are currently 143 traffic jams around Dublin City.

Irish Rail have said that the following services will be operating at reduced capacity this evening “due to operational issues”.

  • 14.00 Heuston/Cork
  • 17:25 Cork/Heuston
  • 15.00 Heuston/Cork
  • 18:25 Cork/Heuston
We will bring you all the latest updates on our live blog below.

16:21Emma Nevin

Small delays on M50 northbound

Drivers are facing short delays on the M50 southbound at J11 Tallaght

