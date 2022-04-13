Dublin tour guides on hunt for best glass of whiskey in town

Dublin tour guides are on the hunt for the best glass of whiskey in the city centre.

The guys at Cultur agus Craic, Tara, James, and Noel are finally back out on the streets bringing tourists around pubs and showcasing some of their favourite places to visit.

The trio are usually asked questions like where’s the best place to get a pint of Guinness, or the best place to listen to traditional and they always have an answer.

But they didn’t know where to send the tourists to get the best whiskey, so they took off the beer goggles, put on the whiskey glasses and headed into the capital to investigate.

Photographer and videographer Tara Morgan, told Dublin Live: “We love making our videos about Irish culture and history.

“We always have someone on our tours asking about Guinness of Whiskey and where are the best places to go, so that’s where the idea came from.

“We wanted to make a video for everyone, even those who never had whiskey before and learn the history. Now, we’re doing a series on Irish whiskey. We’ll be hitting the distilleries next.

“I wasn’t a big fan of whiskey but I’m drinking it neat now and getting the whole flavours in. when you learn about it you can enjoy it more. It’s like drinking petrol if you don’t know what you’re doing.

“The whole thing with Irish whiskey is that it’s very versatile, you can enjoy it.

“When you pick up the glass you can be like ‘I’m not drinking that, that’s disgusting’ but if you let it sit, it does open up. You can add water to it and get rid of that harsh taste.

“You have to know how to drink it, even the first time you drink Guinness it’s horrible. The first time around mightn’t be great, once you get into Guinness you start craving it.”

Tara said: “You hear tour guides saying that Irish whiskey has to be distilled for three years and a day and Scottish whiskey is distilled for two years. But that’s rubbish, it’s a gimmick we always tell visitors.

“Ireland was the biggest seller of whiskey in the world during the 1800’s. Lot’s of things happened and the Scots overtook us.

“All the big brands like Jameson, Powers, Paddy’s got together when all of the Irish whiskey was on the verge of disappearing and moved to the Midleton Distillery and they store whiskey down there, in Cork.”

And now, the lads are one step closer to finding the perfect place for a drink.

Tara said: “There’s not many cocktail bars in town. As tour guides, we’re recommending traditional pubs for Guinness, places for traditional music but you can never think of a good cocktail bar.

“Hands down, Bar 1661 just off Capel street is lovely. The lads in there know their stuff and know exactly what they’re doing.

“They put Poitin in a Belfast Coffee, and I love an Irish coffee, but this is nicer than one of those.

“Poitin, when it’s distilled you can have it in cocktails. We all grew up thinking you’d go unconscious and blind.

“But when it’s distilled properly it’s like all spirits and it’s absolutely lovely in a Belfast Coffee.”

You can check out Cultur agus Craic’s video here.

