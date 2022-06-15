Dublin toddler left with life-changing injuries after car accident

A fundraiser has been launched for the family of a young child severely injured in a car accident in Finglas last month.

Three-year-old Mya Ekwe was left seriously injured after a car accidently reversed over her while she was playing on her scooter near her home on May 17.

The toddler remains in Temple Street Children’s Hospital but is making “small progress everyday”.

Mya is now blind in her left eye and the family were told she has cerebral palsy as a result of her injuries.

Her family said it is a “miracle” that Mya is still alive.

Speaking to Dublin Live, Mya’s dad Andy said she was put into an induced coma for two weeks after the accident.

“She was put into an induced coma. It happened on May 17 and she woke up on June 1 with a big smile on her face,” he said.

“Since then they’ve given her botox in both legs and also in her left arm to help with the muscles from lying in bed for so long.

“She is now blind in her left eye and we were told she has cerebral palsy, we just don’t know the severity of it because she’s still on other medications.

“She also has dystonia and the medications treating that makes her tired so she’s spending a lot of time sleeping.









“They are weaning her off of the medications so she’ll start to come around even more. Basically they can’t assess her until she comes around fully.

“She’s moving her leg and pretty much that’s it because she can’t move her head or arms.”

Andy said they aren’t certain if Mya will be able to talk or walk again but she is making progress.

“She is making small progress everyday,” he said.

“She laughed yesterday. We had her doll in front of her and when we pressed the button she reacted and laughed.

“It was a lovely moment.”









Mya’s older brother Tyrick is running 100km over the course of 20 days to fundraise for his sister’s medical costs and provide financial support for the family.

Andy said: “He’s doing 5k a day for 20 days. He’s doing them in good times.

“The plan is that myself, Mya’s mammy, my parents and a lot of family to do the last one with him on June 20.”

Almost €12,000 has been raised so far.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser for Mya, you can do so here.

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Gardai are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred in the Heathfield area of Finglas on Tuesday 17 May 2022 at approximately 10.30am.”

